SWAT team shoots man during standoff in South Fulton, GBI says

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A suspect is recovering after being shot at least once a Clayton County SWAT team member while they were attempting to arrest him.

The GBI says that around 4:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon, the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team was attempting to serve an arrest warrant to 31-year-old Marcus Brown on Comfort Trail in the city of South Fulton.

City of South Fulton police officers formed a perimeter around the area.

While trying to make contact with Brown, he approached the rear exit with a handgun and was shot at least once.

Brown was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where he is listed in stable condition. No officers were injured in this incident.

The charges Brown was going to be arrested for have not been released.

The GBI is conducting an independent investigation and will present their findings to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office.

