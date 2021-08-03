Cancel
BMW raises 2021 profit forecast, but chip shortage to hit second half

By Reuters
CNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBMW posted a better-than-expected profit for the second quarter on Tuesday versus a loss in the same period in 2020 when the German luxury carmaker was pummeled by the coronavirus pandemic. The carmaker said it now expected a full-year operating margin for the automotive segment in a range from 7%...

