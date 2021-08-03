Cancel
Public Health

Covid-19: Amber watchlist idea dropped and tears at airport reunions

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening. A proposal to create an "amber watchlist" of countries at risk of moving to red in the travel traffic light system has been abandoned, government sources say. It had been touted as a way of preventing travellers to the UK being caught unawares by sudden rule changes requiring them to quarantine. But the airline industry has reacted with relief to the idea being dropped, having warned a complex system risked putting people off travelling.

