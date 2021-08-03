Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Whitman County, WA

Port, fiber company partner on Malden and Pine City project

By Anthony Kuipers, Daily News staff writer
Posted by 
Moscow Pullman Daily News
Moscow Pullman Daily News
 5 days ago

With grant funding and a partnership with Ziply Fiber, the Port of Whitman County is working toward building fiber-optic networks in and around Pine City and Malden nearly a year after wildfire destroyed both towns.

The Port of Whitman County recently received a $1.7 million grant from the Washington State Department of Commerce’s Community Economic Revitalization Board to design and construct fiber around the two towns to bring residents high-speed internet.

“The port applied for CERB funding to build fiber in Pine City and then the outskirts of Pine City and Malden,” port Chief Operating Officer Kara Riebold said during a meeting with the Whitman County Commissioners on Monday. “Ziply Fiber is committed to building in Pine City itself. It’s their territory. And so their commitment allowed us to change our project just a little bit to reach farther out around those areas.”

The total cost of the project for the port is estimated to be $2,168,651. The design for the work is underway.

Ziply is also in partnership with the Port of Whitman County building fiber-optic networks in Rosalia, Garfield, Oakesdale, Palouse and Tekoa later this year.

During Monday’s meeting with the commissioners, Riebold also gave a quick update on the project to renovate and repurpose the 94-year-old steam plant on Washington State University’s campus.

The port recently applied for $50,000 from CERB to fund the planning scope of the project.

This port also received a $200,000 grant in May from the Washington Department of Ecology to fund a feasibility study on the steam plant.

The port and WSU are working toward transforming the steam plant into a usable site for the university and Pullman.

For example, possible uses described in the port’s application to the Department of Ecology include a ground-floor restaurant that would collaborate with WSU’s School of Food Science and two mezzanine floors that would be the site of a “commercialization center” with office and lab space where researchers and graduate students could work on marketable concepts. The application also mentions an event center in the parking lot.

“It’s a long-term project, but one that could be very worthwhile,” said Port of Whitman County Commissioner Tom Kammerzell on Monday.

Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.

Comments / 0

Moscow Pullman Daily News

Moscow Pullman Daily News

Moscow, ID
539
Followers
90
Post
75K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Moscow Pullman Daily News

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Business
City
Pullman, WA
City
Malden, WA
County
Whitman County, WA
City
Rosalia, WA
Whitman County, WA
Government
City
Palouse, WA
Local
Washington Government
City
Garfield, WA
City
Tekoa, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pine#Ziply Fiber#Cerb#The Department Of Ecology#Wsu#School Of Food Science
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban press on, take another Afghan provincial capital

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban on Monday took control of another provincial capital in Afghanistan, an official said, the insurgents pressing on with their relentless offensive as American and NATO forces finalize their pullout from the war-torn country. The militants have ramped up their push across much of Afghanistan...
PoliticsPosted by
NBC News

Top aide to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns

A top aide to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned Sunday, saying in a statement that the last two years have been “emotionally and mentally trying.”. The resignation of Melissa DeRosa comes as Cuomo faces calls to step down after New York’s attorney general released a report alleging Cuomo sexually harassed nearly a dozen women and violated state and federal laws.
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Actress Markie Post dies at 70 after battle with cancer

(CNN) — Markie Post, the actress known for her roles in "Night Court" and "The Fall Guy," has died. She was 70 years old. Post passed away Saturday, her manager Ellen Lubin Sanitsky of Wright Entertainment confirmed to CNN on Sunday. "With great sadness, the family of actress Markie Post...
California StatePosted by
CNN

California's Dixie Fire now second-largest in state's history

(CNN) — The Dixie Fire in California, the largest wildfire currently burning in the country, has grown to become the second-biggest in the state's history, according to CalFire. The blaze has scorched 463,477 acres of land in northeastern California and is second only to the August Complex Fire, which ravaged...
Utah StatePosted by
CNN

Julie Bowen of 'Modern Family' helped rescue a hiker who fainted in a Utah national park

(CNN) — Actor Julie Bowen of "Modern Family" and her sister helped rescue a hiker when she fainted last week at Arches National Park in Moab, Utah, the hiker told CNN. "They could have just ignored me, passed on, but they didn't," Minnie John said Saturday. "She could have gone on -- she must have had a busy agenda that was disturbed because of me. They treated me, a stranger, with love and respect."
SportsPosted by
CNN

Women athletes powered Team USA’s Olympic victory

CNN — In June of 2013, Tokyo’s bid to host the Olympic Games in 2020 ranked first in the International Olympic Committee’s technical assessment, something that went a long way a few months later when it emerged victorious as the “safe pair of hands” the IOC was looking for in a host city. What that pair of hands hadn’t counted on was the global specter of Covid-19 and its very real body count in the millions, which threw the safety of the Games into question. But as Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo received the Olympic flag from Yuriko Koike during the closing ceremony, we are forced to look forward while reflecting on the last two weeks of international competition: What do we walk away from Tokyo knowing?

Comments / 0

Community Policy