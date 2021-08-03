This huge Sega arcade in Ikebukuro is closing after 28 years in business

Earlier today Draknek & Friends, known for such stellar games as A Good Snowman is Hard to Build, Cosmic Express, and their achingly beautiful upcoming collaboration with Corey Martin Bonfire Peaks, held their very own real-deal direct video showcase highlighting some of their plans for the future. These developer video showcases have become all the rage in the pandemic-stricken world these past couple of years as live events have been put on pause, and personally I’m all for them as they’re often information dense, to the point, and I don’t even have to get off my couch. Draknek’s showcase today came in at a breezy six and a half minutes, but was packed with a lot of cool announcements. At such a short length I’ll just go ahead and embed the entire thing here as it’s totally worth the watch, but I’ll go through the relevant-to-mobile stuff down below too.