This huge Sega arcade in Ikebukuro is closing after 28 years in business
Tokyo has seen a lot of major shops and arcades close down over the past 18 months, especially in tourist hubs like Akihabara and Ikebukuro. Earlier this year, Ikebukuro department store Tokyu Hands announced its closure after 37 years of business. Sadly, Ikebukuro will be suffering another loss come this September – one of the area’s biggest landmarks, the massive Sega Ikebukuro Gigo arcade, will be closing its doors forever.www.timeout.com
