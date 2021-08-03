Cancel
Idaho State

Letter: Regarding the Jack-Pot Dispensary

Twin Falls Times-News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s time for Idaho to legalize pot. Prohibition may curtail but cannot eliminate an act it was designed to prevent. Why is that? Because, human nature is a stubborn customer. That does not mean that certain human behaviors do not warrant prohibition. They most certainly do. But, the moral legitimacy of a prohibition lies in its demonstrable efficacy and value in maintaining a civil society. Thus, we do not question prohibitions against homicide because both those elements are plainly evident. Marijuana prohibition lacks both demonstrable efficacy and civil benefit.

