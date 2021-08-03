Logitech's new Zone True Wireless earbuds get down to business
A Twitter user reached out to me recently and asked whether I knew of any true-wireless earbuds that had a dedicated mute button for video-conferencing calls. The question stumped me, but I was scheduled to have a virtual briefing with Logitech for its new Zone True Wireless ($299, £299, AU$375) and Zone Wired Earbuds ($99, £90, AU$127), which are available for preorder today but won't ship till this fall. I knew they were "business" buds, so one of the first things I asked Logitech was whether they -- and the Zone True Wireless in particular -- had a dedicated mute button.www.cnet.com
