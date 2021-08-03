Logitech's new Zone True Wireless earbuds get down to business

Whether you’re a fan of the Beats by Dre brand or just in the market for a new pair of wireless earbuds, Amazon’s got a surprise sale right now that brings the Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones down to just $179.95. That’s $20 off their regular price, and the lowest price we’ve seen for Beats’ best-selling buds this year. It also makes them $10 cheaper than Apple’s AirPods Pro, which are $189 right now. Amazon Buy: Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones $179.95 The deal gets you the Powerbeats Pro totally wireless high-performance earbuds in your choice of colors. Unlike most earbuds, which slot into...