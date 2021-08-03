This smartphone maker is exploring multi-decker pop-up cameras

Choose the Motorola edge 20 5G smartphone series for your 5G needs. This series includes the Motorola edge 20 pro, edge 20, and edge 20 lite. All of the phones have 108 MP main cameras as well as high refresh rates. What’s more, the edge 20 pro supports your creative side with its camera and ultrawide-angle lens with built-in Macro Vision. It gets as close as 3 cm to your subject and is great for photos of art, food, crafts, and more. Then, the periscope-style telephoto lens lets you capture clarity from 5x the distance. Next, the edge 20 is super thin at just 6.99 mm and boasts a 400 mAh battery. That way, you can go longer than a day without a recharge. Moreover, the edge 20 lite brings you 5G connectivity and the 108 MP camera at an affordable price. It also has the same 6.7″ OLED display as the other phones in the series.