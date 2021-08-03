This smartphone maker is exploring multi-decker pop-up cameras

Take excellence to new heights with the Huawei P50 smartphone series. This series includes the HUAWEI P50 and HUAWEI P50 Pro—and both have the Dual-Matrix Camera Design. These two ‘eyes’ consist of the main camera matrix, which captures all the colors, and the SuperZoom, which provides clarity at any distance. Both phones offer IP68 dust and water resistance, 66 W HUAWEI SuperCharge, Dual Speakers, and other features. However, the P50 Pro boasts a slightly larger display, a faster refresh rate, and a larger battery. Meanwhile, the P50 Pro has a 200x zoom range while the P50 zeros in at 80x. Both phones are lighter in weight than typical smartphones, allowing for a better grip. Also, the HUAWEI P50 smartphone series has a high-frequency PWM dimming control that reduces eye strain, even in low light conditions. Finally, the Snapdragon 888 4G chip gives you superior data processing.
