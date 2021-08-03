Cancel
This smartphone maker is exploring multi-decker pop-up cameras

By Adamya Sharma
Android Authority
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVivo is exploring a phone with multiple pop-up cameras that stack up one on top of the other. A company patent describes the phone with a rear-facing pop-up module extends out in four steps. The device also uses an under-display selfie shooter. In the world of pop-up cameras, this is...

