Flood Advisory issued for Duval, Webb by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-03 02:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-03 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Duval; Webb The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Duval County in south central Texas Southeastern Webb County in south central Texas * Until 500 AM CDT. * At 204 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Mirando City, Oilton, Aguilares and Bruni as well as portions of State Highway 359. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.alerts.weather.gov
