YouTube may let you block ads for €6.99 per month in the future

By Usama Jawad Neowin
Neowin
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're a YouTube user without a premium subscription, you may have noticed the rampant increase in ads on the platform. For those who want a cleaner experience, YouTube offers a Premium subscription that offers ad-free videos, background playback, the ability to download videos, YouTube Music Premium, and YouTube Originals. However, it now appears that the company is trialing a cheaper "Premium Lite" subscription in Europe.

