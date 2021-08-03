Cancel
Relationship Advice

What It's Like to Be in an Interracial, Long-Distance Relationship in a Pandemic

This article is written in partnership with Closeup. VICE and Closeup celebrate love and champion closeness of all forms. For more content, check out www.LoveForAll.info. When Paul Westergaard proposed to Carla Teng right before her masters graduation at New Zealand’s Massey University in November 2019, the plan was to travel to and from the Philippines, where Teng is from, to prepare for their 2020 wedding.

Related
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Well+Good

How the Pandemic Changed What ‘Adulthood’ Looks Like

When most kids grow up and leave home, the goal is typically to make it on their own and never live with their parents again. If they move out of town, that may mean only seeing their family for a week or so at a time. But when the pandemic hit, moving back in with their parents became a way for many younger adults to find stability.
Relationship Advicepowerofpositivity.com

17 Signs Your Partner Is Emotionally Attached to You

Many people in the world can date, but very few will become emotionally attached to you. Some say that such an attachment like this can only come from your soul mate, but other folks would argue that you can have such a connection with someone other than a romantic partner.
Hilo, HIPosted by
Honolulu Civil Beat

Neal Milner: The Art Of Long-Distance COVID Grandparenting

This week, smack in the middle of the big jump in COVID cases, our son and granddaughter are coming from Portland to visit for the first time in almost two years. COVID-19 is so much about distance. So is family life in Hawaii. It makes such a difference whether a family is clustered close to one another or scattered far apart. Hawaii has extremes of each.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
The Independent

Three women move into a bus together after being cheated on by the same man: ‘He really had a type’

Three women bound together by heartbreak over the same man have used their new found friendship to realise their dream of going on an epic West Coast road trip in an Instagram-ready renovated old school bus.Judging by what they have posted online, it’s an adventure that doesn’t seem likely to end anytime soon, as Bekah King, Abi Roberts and Morgan Tabor appear to have adapted to life on the road like ducks to water. All three are Utah and Idaho and have always wanted to do this. They were introduced to one another in less than ideal circumstances as...
Family Relationshipssantaclaritamagazine.com

The Long Distance Parent

It’s never easy being a parent. We constantly struggle, wondering if we’re doing the best we can for our kids. It’s so much pressure knowing that you only get a short window of time to prepare them to become responsible, healthy, and emotionally balanced adults. For some divorced parents, there is an extra challenge of being geographically distant from their children. It’s not the ideal situation, but it doesn’t’t mean that as a parent you should have no influence in the lives of your children. In fact, with some effort and planning, it’s possible to have a close relationship with your child even from many miles away.
Relationship AdviceAnchorage Daily News

I thought my girlfriend was laid-back, but now that we’re temporarily long-distance she’s insanely jealous.

I’ve been seeing my girlfriend for several months. Right now, we have a long-distance relationship because she’s on an extended work assignment in the Lower 48, but she expects to be back here this fall. One of the things I like most about her is how laid back she is. In the beginning, our relationship was just really easy, and didn’t have the annoying drama that some of my past girlfriends have had.
TravelBoston Globe

What’s it like to take a cruise during a pandemic? Our travel writer sailed around the Greek Islands to find out

ATHENS — “Are you OK? Are you feeling sick yet?”. These were the first questions my spouse posed to me via video chat shortly after I boarded the Silver Moon at the Port of Piraeus in Greece. Even before I boarded the ship, which is the newest in the Silversea cruise line’s fleet, people were questioning why I would take a cruise in a pandemic. Or they were simply questioning my sanity.
CelebritiesPopculture

Beloved Soap Opera Actress Dies at 82

One of Mexico's most beloved and renowned telenovela stars, Lilia Aragón, has died at 82 from undisclosed causes. In a statement shared by the National Association of Actors on Monday, Aragón, who starred in hit soaps like Angelitos Negros, Cuna de Lobos, and Rosa Salvaje, was a revered icon in the industry by fans and colleagues. "The National Association of Actors deeply regrets the death of our colleague Lilia Aragón del Rivero, who was General Secretary of our union during the 2006-2010 period," the association issued in Spanish via their Twitter. "Our sincere condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace."
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

Woman discovers she is ‘stuck’ in Croatia after accidentally booking her flight home for next year

A woman’s holiday has lasted longer than she anticipated after she turned up at the airport to catch her flight home, only to find out she accidentally booked her plane ticket for NEXT YEAR.TikToker Lex (@simp4beanz) shared her dilemma as it meant that she was now stuck in Croatia, unable to get a flight home to the UK.You can watch the TikTok video in full here.Sharing a TikTok of herself at the airport with her suitcase, she wrote in text on the video: “As if I’ve just got to the airport at 6am and my flight turns out to be...
SocietyPosted by
Upworthy

7 things black people want their well-meaning white friends to know

I grew up black in a very white neighborhood in a very white city in a very white state. As such, I am a lot of people's only black friend. Being the only black friend is a gift and a curse. I am black and I love having friends. But I am also, at any given moment, expected to be a translator, an ambassador, a history teacher, and/or a walking, talking invitation into "I am not racist" territory. It's a lot to handle. See what I mean about that curse?

