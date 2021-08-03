What It’s Like to Be in an Interracial, Long-Distance Relationship in a Pandemic

It’s never easy being a parent. We constantly struggle, wondering if we’re doing the best we can for our kids. It’s so much pressure knowing that you only get a short window of time to prepare them to become responsible, healthy, and emotionally balanced adults. For some divorced parents, there is an extra challenge of being geographically distant from their children. It’s not the ideal situation, but it doesn’t’t mean that as a parent you should have no influence in the lives of your children. In fact, with some effort and planning, it’s possible to have a close relationship with your child even from many miles away.