Romania Producer Price Inflation Rises For Seventh Month

By RTTNews
Business Insider
 17 days ago

(RTTNews) - Romania's producer prices rose for the seventh straight month in June, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Tuesday. The producer price index grew 11.78 percent year-on-year in June, following a 10.38 percent rise in May. Prices in the domestic market increased 12.36 percent yearly in...

