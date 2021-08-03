Margot Robbie, John Cena and more premiere 'The Suicide Squad'

There are definitely a lot of reasons for fans to be excited for The Suicide Squad, and the big-screen return of Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) is definitely among them. The madcap character has gone on quite the journey across the events of Suicide Squad and Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), and it certainly seems like the character will evolve even further in The Suicide Squad. Even before the film debuted, fans have started to wonder what Harley's next live-action appearance will be, which made recent comments by Robbie about wanting to take a break from the character a little heartbreaking. Luckily, in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Robbie indicated that she isn't done playing Harley anytime soon.