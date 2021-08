The grey squirrel is both cute and dangerous and therein lies a problem. To the tourists in St James’s Park and to many a suburban garden owner, it is the No 1 attraction, furry and friendly. To landowners it is public enemy No 1, wholly responsible in the north for the continuing disappearance of the native red squirrel to which it gives a lethal pox, and largely responsible in the south for devastating damage to broadleaved trees, planted to help with climate change.