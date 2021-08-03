Bank of Ireland H1 profit back at 2019 levels, outlook positive

DUBLIN, Aug 3 (Reuters) - First half profit at Bank of Ireland bounced back to 2019 levels as it put COVID-19 disruption firmly behind it with higher revenues, further cost cuts and barely any fresh bad loans.

Ireland’s largest bank by assets said on Tuesday it had recorded a 465 million euro profit in the first six months of 2021. That compared to a loss of 669 million euros before tax in the same period a year ago, although the 2020 full year loss was eventually around half that as lending and income recovered in the second half.

While its main Irish market was in its third and longest lockdown for much of the first six months of this year, the bank set aside just 1 million euros to cover possible loan defaults compared to 937 million euros in the first half of 2020.

On a pre-impairment basis, underlying operating profit was 7% higher than 2019 levels, before the pandemic struck.

“Our results today, and our outlook for the future, are radically different to 12 months ago,” Chief Executive Francesca McDonagh said in a statement.

Reflecting the “increasingly positive” outlook, total income in the second half is expected to be 5% higher than the first, the bank said, with annual costs set to fall below 1.65 billion euros this year from 1.72 billion in 2020 and to 1.5 billion by 2023.

With the Irish government planning to sell down part of its 13.9% shareholding in the bank by the end of the year, Chief Financial Officer Myles O’Grady told Reuters there was also scope to write back some provisions on pandemic-related bad loans.

Analysts at Davy Stockbrokers, which Bank of Ireland is set to acquire in 2022, said it would likely materially upgrade its full year forecasts for the bank as a result of the better than expected results and improved outlook. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)