Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

Jealous Tuxedo-wearing Groom shoots Bride's male Friend in Wedding Night gone Wrong

Posted by 
WomenzMag
WomenzMag
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C9OuZ_0bG0sfXu00

A disgruntled groom still sporting his tuxedo shot a man he believed was having an affair with his bride - and went on to wound another motorist during a violent chase through a traffic-filled road, Louisiana officials said.

Devon Jose Jones, 30, was in a traffic jam with his new wife Zenada Williams and her male friend just after the newlyweds had said their vows on Saturday night.

While stuck in the hold-up, an argument broke out after Jones accused the friend of being romantically involved with Zenada, MailOnline reports.

Also Read: Mother Made A Dancing TikTok Video With Stillborn Baby And People Are Horrified

According to investigators, the intoxicated groom reportedly pulled out a gun and the accused friend ran from the vehicle.

Police were told by witnesses that they saw an armed man in a tuxedo chasing another man between cars on a New Orleans highway, L’Observateur reports.

The furious Jones allegedly unloaded a bombardment of bullets and struck the terrified friend in his leg.

Related: ‘Drunk’ woman kicked out of hotel pool claims manager was ‘jealous of bikini body’

Another bullet penetrated the glass of a nearby car's window and hit a motorist in the hand.

The bride reportedly ran towards an ambulance responding to the incident and told paramedics that her new husband was trying to kill her.

Still, in her wedding dress, Williams barricaded herself inside the service vehicle while an enraged Jones tried to force himself inside, police said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ah0TV_0bG0sfXu00

Police who arrived on the scene said they saw Jones shaking and banging on the ambulance in a struggle to get to Williams before he was arrested.

Jones has been charged with attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, aggravated second-degree battery, and two counts of aggravated damage to criminal property.

The two shooting victims are reportedly in stable condition.

Also Read: Warped killer’s chilling call to cops after slitting girl’s throat then sharing grisly pics

The dramatic incident forced authorities to close the interstate for ten hours while they collected evidence.

Social media lit up with frustrated motorists who were forced to wait in the massive traffic jam.

One Facebook user said: There is a bad accident that shut the bridge down and while the accident was being handled, someone got out of their vehicle and started approaching other vehicles and shooting innocent people sitting in their cars stuck in traffic!

"We are currently still sitting in dead stop traffic while police are trying to locate the active shooter."

Another wrote: "So supposedly there was a wreck on the spillway tonight and a just married couple still in wedding dress and tux were in the traffic and started fighting.

"So the groom gets out of the car and starts shooting other people in their cars in the traffic."

Comments / 0

WomenzMag

WomenzMag

New York City, NY
18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Womenzmag is a single-point destination for women to get inspiration and be updated from the latest developments and jaw-dropping information from the USA and all over the world. We aim to deliver reader-friendly news about the newest fashion, entertainment, life hacks, styling tips, and local updates from the USA and all over the world to our valued readers.

 https://womenzmag.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Tuxedo#Groom#Jealous
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
Relationshipstalesbuzz.com

Groom allegedly shoots friend after wedding over suspected affair with wife

A Louisiana groom allegedly shot a friend on his wedding day because he thought the man was having an affair with his new wife. Devin Jose Jones, 30, and his bride were riding with the victim after the wedding on Saturday night when they hit traffic on I-10 in Louisiana, The St. John’s Parish Sheriff’s Office told L’Observateur.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Fox News

Louisiana groom arrested on his wedding night after allegedly opening fire on highway with wife, friend in car

A Louisiana man was arrested on his wedding night after allegedly opening fire on a highway while still wearing his tuxedo. The incident unfolded Saturday evening on the Bonnet Carré Spillway as Devin Jose Jones, his new wife, and a male friend were stuck in traffic caused by a car crash on their way back to Alexandria, St. John Parish Sheriff Mike Tregre told WVUE.
Louisiana StatePosted by
People

Louisiana Groom Still in Tuxedo Allegedly Shoots Man He Accused of Affair with Bride

A Louisiana man was arrested Saturday on his wedding night after allegedly shooting two people following an argument with his new bride and her male friend, PEOPLE confirms. Traffic was at a standstill along I-10 West Saturday evening, following a multi-vehicle crash. when authorities allege 30-year-old Devin Jose Jones, who was still wearing a tuxedo, started arguing with his wife and her friend.
TrafficTri-City Herald

Groom shoots bride’s friend while stuck in traffic after wedding, Louisiana police say

A Louisiana groom is accused of shooting the bride’s friend while the three were in traffic after the wedding. They were all in a car together on their way back from the wedding Saturday night and were stuck in traffic on the Bonnet Carre Spillway in St. John Parish when they started arguing, according to a news release from the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Laplace, LALake Charles American Press

Groom arrested after shooting new wife's friend

LAPLACE — Sheriff Mike Tregre reported that Devin Jose Jones, age 30, of Alexandria, was arrested on his wedding night after shooting two individuals on I-10 over the Bonnet Carre Spillway. One man was shot in the leg while fleeing from Jones on the Interstate, while the other was shot...
Saint John The Baptist Parish, LAWPBF News 25

Deputies: Groom shoots 2 on wedding night after suspecting affair between victim, bride

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. — Deputies in Louisiana arrested a groom on his wedding night after they said he shot two people in LaPlace. According to Sheriff Mike Tregre, 30-year-old Devin Jones was in the car with his bride and her male friend on I-10 westbound. They were among several cars stuck in traffic caused by a separate crash on the Bonnet Carre Spillway.
Traffic AccidentsKLFY.com

Groom still wearing tuxedo shoots two people on the Bonnet Carre spillway after accusing new bride of having affair

ST. JOHN PARISH, La. – A suspect accused of exiting his vehicle and shooting two people on the spillway Saturday night is in police custody. According to WAFB, 30-year-old Devin Jose Jones of Alexandria, was arrested by the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office for attempted first-degree murder, aggravated second-degree battery, and two counts of aggravated criminal damage to property, according to jail records.
Public SafetyPosted by
CrimeOnline

Boyfriend Beheaded Girlfriend in Broad Daylight Because She Wanted to End Relationship: Docs

A Minnesota man was formally charged on Friday with murdering his girlfriend, who was reportedly found decapitated on a public sidewalk on Wednesday. Alexis Saborit, 42, is accused of beheading America Thayer, 55, whose body was discovered at an intersection in Shakopee. WCCO reported that Saborit fled on foot after attacking Thayer and pushing her out of a vehicle.

Comments / 0

Community Policy