Monday's Transactions

By The Associated Press
Hastings Tribune
 4 days ago

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned 2B Domingo Leyba to Norfolk (Triple-A East). Reinstated SS Richie Martin from the 60-day IL. Placed LHP Ryan Hartman on the 10-day IL. CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned RHP Jimmy Lambert to Charlotte (Triple-A East). CLEVELAND INDIANS — Reinstated 1B Bobby Bradley from the bereavement list....

