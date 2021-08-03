Cancel
Entertainment

Fox News has 'parted ways' with legal analyst Andrew Napolitano after sexual harassment investigation

By Peter Weber
The Week
The Week
 5 days ago
Fox News dropped longtime legal analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano after a 27-year-old associate producer complained he had "sexually harassed numerous young male employees during his tenure at Fox News," according to a legal complaint filed Monday, Variety reports. The associate producer, John Fawcett, says he told Fox News HR about Napolitano's alleged misconduct but the network did not take any immediate action. Napolitano has not appeared on Fox News in several months.

