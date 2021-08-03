Cancel
Chicago Bulls acquire Lonzo Ball in sign-and-trade, sign Alex Caruso from Los Angeles Lakers

By Yahoo! Sports
lakers365.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePoint guard Lonzo Ball is set to be traded to the Chicago Bulls for point guard Tomas Satoransky, forward Garrett Temple and a future second-round pick, according to multiple reports. Ball plans to sign a four-year, $85m contract with the Bulls in a sign-and-trade agreement, as confirmed by his representatives Klutch Sports. The Pelicans are replacing the point guard with Charlotte Hornets' player Devonte Graham in a separate sign-and-trade deal.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lonzo Ball
Person
Alex Caruso
Person
Garrett Temple
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers#Klutch Sports#Pelicans
