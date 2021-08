The left side of the Jets’ offensive line could be serving up pancakes for the foreseeable future with Mekhi Becton and Alijah Vera-Tucker in the building. New York moved up nine spots from No. 23 to No. 14 to select Vera-Tucker in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft, giving its offensive line a major boost in the process. Vera-Tucker played tackle throughout his collegiate career at USC, but he will kick inside to left guard and play next to Becton with the Jets.