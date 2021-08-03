Overlay Project Wins National Award
AMARILLO — The Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) Amarillo District and contractor RK Hall have been awarded the Quality in Construction Award by the National Asphalt Pavement Association (NAPA). The award is for the I-40/US 60 hot mix overlay project in Potter County, a 4.5 mile-long project that had three bridges in each direction. The project began in June 2019 and was completed in August 2019. To be eligible for that award, the project was first recognized by the Texas Asphalt Pavement Association, an honor received in September 2020.www.borgernewsherald.com
