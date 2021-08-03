OPINION | SAVE YOURSELF: Keep those comments coming as we save, learn together

The last few weeks I have gotten a number of emails from readers which is nothing short of thrilling. A couple were requests to write about the child tax credit but a lot of personal anecdotes and resolutions were emailed after the "no-spend month" and "PPOW" columns. This column is very much a showing of gratitude for the people who take the time to email me and to give such a wonderful service to other readers to crowd source some really fantastic ideas and inspiration.