TASB Board Appoints Dan Troxell as Executive Director
(Austin) — The Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) announced the selection of Dr. Dan Troxell as the Association’s new executive director during its annual summer board meeting. With 30 years of experience as a public school leader and the 2008 TASB Superintendent of the Year (SOTY), Troxell received a unanimous vote of approval by the TASB Board of Directors. He will assume the helm of TASB in late August, when the Association’s long-standing executive director, James B. Crow, retires after decades of service.www.borgernewsherald.com
