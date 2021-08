Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy are films that form an independent cinematic universe, but it could be very different. The movie Man of Steel (2013) by Zack Snyder was the one that officially started the DCEU, a cinematic universe to which to add films such as Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), Suicide Squad (2016), Wonder Woman (2017), Justice League (2017), Aquaman (2018), Shazam! (2019), Birds of Prey (2020), Wonder Woman 1984 (2020) and now they will release more installments such as The Suicide Squad (2021), The Flash (2022), Black Adam (2022), Aquaman 2 (2022), Shazam! 2 (2023) and Wonder Woman 3. Although Warner Bros. wanted the Dark Knight trilogy to be the beginning of everything.