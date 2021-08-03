FNE at Sarajevo FF 2021: CineLink Industry Days Announces CineLink Work-in-Progress Lineup

SARAJEVO: Sarajevo Film Festival's industry section has announced the 10 projects in post-production that will be presented as part of the CineLink Work-in-Progress. Among the 10 selected projects, six are from FNE countries. A new project by Bosnian director Aida Begić, winner of Cannes Film Festival’s Un Certain Regard - Special Distinction of the Jury for Children of Sarajevo (2012), as well as projects by Georgian Tinatin Kajrishvili, whose Brides (2014) premiered at the Berlin Film Festival, and Romanian Paul Negoescu, whose first feature film A Month in Thailand (2012) premiered in the International Critics’ Week programme of the Venice Film Festival, will be presented.