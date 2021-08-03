Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

FNE at Sarajevo FF 2021: CineLink Industry Days Announces CineLink Work-in-Progress Lineup

By Tina Smalcelj
filmneweurope.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSARAJEVO: Sarajevo Film Festival's industry section has announced the 10 projects in post-production that will be presented as part of the CineLink Work-in-Progress. Among the 10 selected projects, six are from FNE countries. A new project by Bosnian director Aida Begić, winner of Cannes Film Festival’s Un Certain Regard - Special Distinction of the Jury for Children of Sarajevo (2012), as well as projects by Georgian Tinatin Kajrishvili, whose Brides (2014) premiered at the Berlin Film Festival, and Romanian Paul Negoescu, whose first feature film A Month in Thailand (2012) premiered in the International Critics’ Week programme of the Venice Film Festival, will be presented.

filmneweurope.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aida Begić
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes Film Festival#Venice Film Festival#Sarajevo Film Festival#Lebanon#Fne#Sarajevo Ff 2021#Bosnian#Georgian#Romanian#The Post Republic Award#Eur#Film House#Les Films De#Tangaj Production#Papillon Film Coproduced#Novi Film Coproduced#Vertigo Coproduced#Living Pictures
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Belgium
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Qatar
Country
Germany
Country
Thailand
Related
Moviesfilmneweurope.com

FNE at New Horizons IFF 2021: 21st New Horizons Announces Polish Days Lineup

WROCŁAW: A showcase of Polish productions will take place 15-17 August 2021 at the 21st New Horizons IFF. The lineup of Polish Days includes 5 completed works, 6 works in progress and 9 pitchings that will be presented to international film professionals visiting the festival. Polish Days is organised annually by the New Horizons IFF in cooperation with the Polish Film Institute.
Moviesfilmneweurope.com

FNE at Gdynia Polish FF 2021: Gdynia Film Festival Announces Lineup

GDYNIA: Sixteen films have qualified for the Main Competition of the 46th Polish Film Festival to compete for the Golden and Silver Lions. They include 6 full-length directing debuts and 3 second films. In accordance with the regulations of the 46th PFF, the selection of films for the Main Competition...
Kidsfilmneweurope.com

Kids Kino Industry Launches LINK

WARSAW: Kids Kino Industry and Cinekid for Professionals are launching Producers LINK, a newly established programme for emerging producers of children’s content. The programme is designed to stimulate the production of top-quality children’s content and pan-European coproductions, and will provide crucial follow-up both during and after the two leading kids events in the autumn.
EntertainmentPosted by
PRX

The only known photos from Hiroshima taken on Aug. 6, 1945

Yoshito Matsushige took the only known photographs of Hiroshima, Japan, on Aug. 6, 1945, after the United States dropped an atomic bomb on the city during World War II. Nearly half a century later, Matsushige told his story to Max McCoy, a reporter visiting Hiroshima from Kansas. McCoy speaks with The World's host Marco Werman about the photographer who captured the devastation on film that day.
Agriculturetheedgemarkets.com

China’s ban on Taiwan pineapples backfires as new buyers step in

(Aug 6): China’s surprise ban on pineapple imports from Taiwan five months ago was widely viewed as an attempt to undermine President Tsai Ing-wen’s standing with a political constituency. Trade data show the move has produced anything but the desired effect. First-half numbers collected by Taiwan’s Council of Agriculture show...
LifestylePosted by
Fox News

Indonesia building its own 'Jurassic Park' despite warnings

Construction on an Indonesian tourism project dubbed "Jurassic Park" on social media will continue, the Southeast Asian country's environment ministry said on Thursday, despite UNESCO warnings the plans could have a negative environmental impact. Work on a series of tourism projects in Indonesia's Komodo National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage...
EconomyVice

Timeshare Owners Are Furious That Migrants Are Staying in Their Empty Holiday Homes

Holiday Club Puerto Calma presents itself as a paradise for winter sun-seekers. The palm tree-lined complex of holiday apartments has views over the harbour of Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria, a resort town on Gran Canaria – the volcanic Spanish island marooned in the Atlantic, 150km from the northwest coast of Africa where temperatures stay in the high-teens and low 20s even in the winter months and it rarely rains.
Europeravejungle.com

Defected announce stellar lineup for Defected Croatia 2021

Following the cancellation of the 2020 edition, Defected is set to return with the biggest Croatia festival yet this August, as further additions are made to the already colossal line-up. Making up for lost time, the award-winning festival will return to The Garden, Tisno from Thursday 5th – Tuesday 10th August 2021 for six days of sun-drenched house on the Adriatic coast.
MoviesScreendaily

Locarno 2021: the eight projects selected for the Open Doors Hub co-pro platform

The Open Doors Hub co-production platform showcases eight projects from Southeast Asian and Mongolian talent nurtured by Locarno. Screen profiles the selection at this year’s festival, which runs August 4-14 9 Temples To Heaven (Thai) Dir. Sompot Chidgasornpongse. Prod co. Kick The Machine Films. Based on his personal experiences, Thai...
Petsfilmneweurope.com

PRODUCTION: Andrei Tănase Shoots Romanian/French/Greek Tiger

BUCHAREST: Romanian director Andrei Tănase is currently shooting his debut feature Tiger, a Romanian/French/Greek coproduction involving a real tiger. The story, written by Tănase, follows veterinarian Vera working at a local zoo, who, after a personal tragedy, has distanced herself from her husband Toma, a children’s theatre director. When she finds out that Toma is cheating on her, Vera has a nervous breakdown and causes the new tigress Rihanna to escape. Looking for the tigress in the woods Vera starts to doubt her perspective on her marriage and the world in general.
Moviesseattlepi.com

Jean-Luc Godard Non-Conventional Documentary 'See You Friday Robinson' Set For Festival Circuit (EXCLUSIVE)

A long-gestating non-conventional documentary directed by Iranian multi-hyphenate Mitra Farahani centered around a conversation between Jean-Luc Godard and Iranian filmmaker and literary figure Ebrahim Golestan that took place via regular weekly email exchanges involving videos, images, aphorisms, and letters, is set to soon surface on the international festival circuit. The...
TV & Videosfilmneweurope.com

Australia Picks Up Czech Miniseries Rats

PRAGUE: The Australian TV broadcaster SBS has acquired AVOD rights for the TV mini series Rats, a Czech crime thriller from creator/writer Miro Sifra, directed by Viktor Taus and Matej Chlupacek. The film was produced and broadcast by the Czech Television in 2019-2020 under its Czech title, Zradci. It won...
Entertainmentselector.news

Lineup Announced for Defected Croatia 2021

The full lineup has been announced for Defected Croatia. From August 6th-10th, the gathering hosted by U.K. label Defected Records will take place at The Garden Resort in Tisno, Croatia. Attendees can catch sets by a vast selection of house artists, including over 80 DJs and live acts. There will...
MoviesNew Haven Register

Jean-Luc Godard Non-Conventional Documentary 'See You Friday Robinson' Set For Festival Circuit (EXCLUSIVE)

A long-gestating non-conventional documentary directed by Iranian multi-hyphenate Mitra Farahani centered around a conversation between Jean-Luc Godard and Iranian filmmaker and literary figure Ebrahim Golestan that took place via regular weekly email exchanges involving videos, images, aphorisms, and letters, is set to soon surface on the international festival circuit. The...
MoviesRegister Citizen

Jean-Luc Godard Non-Conventional Documentary 'See You Friday Robinson' Set For Festival Circuit (EXCLUSIVE)

A long-gestating non-conventional documentary directed by Iranian multi-hyphenate Mitra Farahani centered around a conversation between Jean-Luc Godard and Iranian filmmaker and literary figure Ebrahim Golestan that took place via regular weekly email exchanges involving videos, images, aphorisms, and letters, is set to soon surface on the international festival circuit. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy