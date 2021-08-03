Cancel
Stocks end mixed after August starts off choppy

Arkansas Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStocks gave back some of their recent gains Monday after a day of choppy trading on Wall Street led the major indexes to a mixed finish. The S&P 500 slipped 0.2% in the final hour of trading after holding a slight gain for much of the afternoon. The benchmark index is coming off a weekly loss, though it ended July higher, its sixth straight month of gains. It remains within 0.8% of the all-time high it set a week ago.

StocksCNBC

Dow, S&P 500 hit record highs after strong jobs report

Stocks tied to the economic recovery rose after a stronger-than-expected jobs report on Friday, sending two key market averages to all-time highs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 143 points, or 0.4%, and hit an intraday record high. The S&P 500 rose 0.2% and reached its own intraday all-time high, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was down 0.4%.
MarketsPosted by
MarketWatch

Universal Display stock slips after mixed report

Shares of Universal Display Corp. are off 12.7% in Friday morning trading after the maker of display technologies reported a mixed set of quarterly results. Universal Display posted second-quarter revenue of $129.7 million Thursday, with that top-line total coming above the FactSet consensus of $128.1 million, but the company's 85 cents in earnings per share fell below the 88-cent consensus figure. "Not only did UDC report a miss due to lower than expected [operating margins], it also failed to raise CY21 revenue guide that investors have over the past six months viewed as conservative," wrote Susquehanna analyst Mehdi Hosseini, who has a negative rating on the stock. Others took a more positive view, including Needham's James Ricchiuti, who wrote that the maintenance of Universal Display's revenue outlook was "no small accomplishment given the ongoing supply chain disruptions being experienced throughout the tech sector." He has a buy rating on the stock, which has dropped 6.5% over the past three months as the S&P 500 has risen 5.5%.
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

Employment Data Boosts Dow, S&P 500 to Fresh Highs

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is up 120 points at midday, after earlier scoring a fresh intraday high alongside the S&P 500 Index (SPX), on the heels of an upbeat jobs report. The U.S. Labor Department said 943,000 new jobs were added in July, which is far above the 845,000 jobs analysts anticipated. Plus, the unemployment rate fell to a better-than-expected 5.4%. The Nasdaq Composite (IXIC) isn't faring as well today, though, sitting firmly in the red as tech stocks falter.
StocksGreenwichTime

How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Treasury yields powered higher Friday and two major stock indexes notched more record highs after a report showed the U.S. job market is making widespread improvements. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose, both marking all-time highs. Declines for several Big Tech companies helped pull the Nasdaq composite down.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Tesla And eBay Fall As The QQQ Closes Lower

U.S. indices had a mixed day of trading Friday following better-than-expected jobs data. The unemployment rate for July came in at 5.4%, which was below the 5.7% estimate. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) lost 0.44% to $368.05. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) gained 0.17%...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Stock Market Ends Week Mixed After Jobs Report As Treasury Yields Jump

The stock market ended the week mixed following the July jobs report, as the 10-year Treasury yield jumped. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 hit record highs. Early Friday, the Labor Department said the U.S. economy added 943,000 jobs and the jobless rate fell to 5.4% in July, signs of the labor…
Stocksinvesting.com

U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.41%

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were mixed after the close on Friday, as gains in the Basic Materials, Financials and Oil & Gas sectors led shares higher while losses in the Consumer Goods, Consumer Services and Technology sectors led shares lower. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average...
StocksZacks.com

ETFs to Play Goldman Sachs' Upbeat S&P 500 Forecast

GS - Free Report) has boosted optimism among investors by upgrading its year-end price target for the S&P 500 to 4,700 from the previously-stated 4,300 (per a YahooFinance article). This represents a rise of about 7% from the closing price on Aug 4. Going on, Goldman Sachs has also raised its S&P 500 price target to 4,900 for 2022 from the prior forecast of 4,600. An impressive S&P 500 companies earnings season and a dovish Fed have mostly been the tailwinds behind the revised forecast.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Apple, JPMorgan Lead 5 Dow Jones Stocks Near Buy Points

Apple stock and JPMorgan Chase (JPM) highlight this weekend's watch list comprising five Dow Jones stocks near buy points. In addition to Apple (AAPL) and JPM stock, the group includes Goldman Sachs (GS), Visa (V) and Home Depot (HD). As the Dow Jones hit a record high on Friday, Goldman...
investing.com

Wall Street pushes stocks, oil higher ahead of jobs report

BOSTON (Reuters) -U.S. stocks and oil prices rebounded sharply on Thursday as unemployment claims declined and the trade deficit widened - positive economic data in the face of rising COVID-19 cases and signals of declining Federal Reserve stimulus. The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits declined further...
StocksPosted by
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: S&P, Nasdaq Score New Highs Ahead of Jobs Day

Stocks gained ground on Thursday as Wall Street digested the latest round of economic and earnings reports. Ahead of tomorrow's highly anticipated nonfarm payrolls report, data showed weekly jobless claims fell to 385,000 last week – in line with expectations – while continuing claims dropped below 3 million for the first time since March 2020.
StocksStreet.Com

5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday: Datadog, Wynn, Booking

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at records Thursday as investors balanced corporate earnings against worries over the pace of the economic recovery amid the rapidly spreading delta variant of COVID-19. Here are some of the top gainers for Thursday:. 1. Datadog | Increase 15%. Shares of Datadog (DDOG) -...
StocksRepublic

Stocks slip as investors weigh corporate earnings, jobs data

Stocks fell on Wall Street Wednesday as investors weighed another batch of corporate earnings and economic data that could shed more light on how the economic recovery is going. The S&P 500 index was down 0.2% as of 2:15 p.m. Eastern. The benchmark index hit an all-time high Tuesday. The...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-Wall Street ends mixed with S&P 500 off record high

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) (Adds comments; updates prices to close) Aug 4 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes closed mostly lower on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 falling from a record high hit a day earlier as data signaled a sharp slowdown in jobs growth in July, while General Motors tracked its worst day in more than a year despite a record pre-tax profit.

