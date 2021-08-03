Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Meghan Markle on racism, feminism and love: Her 10 most inspirational quotes

By Bang Showbiz
lincolnnewsnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex is a powerful woman, who knows what she wants and is not afraid to speak her mind. About to turn 40, the Duchess of Sussex has seen her life change completely in the past few years, from actress, to senior royal and now, stepping down from that position. But Meghan never stopped using her time to advocate for good causes and inspire people all over the world. Here are her most memorable quotes...

www.lincolnnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meghan Markle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feminism#British Royal Family
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Harry & Meghan Just Shared Their 1st Photo of Lilibet 2 Months After Her Birth

A birthday surprise. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared their first Lilibet photo in honor of the Duchess of Sussex’s 40th birthday. Meghan—who turned 40 on Wednesday, August 4—posted a video on her birthday of her and Melissa McCarthy on a Zoom call. The video, which was titled “40×40” and posted on Meghan and Harry’s Archewell Foundation website, showed the Duchess of Sussex and the Gilmore Girls alum on a video chat as Meghan announces a new initiative for her birthday. “Because I’m turning 40, I’m asking 40 friends to donate 40 minutes of their time to help mentor a woman who’s...
CelebritiesPage Six

Meghan Markle gives first glimpse of daughter Lilibet in birthday video

Meghan Markle has given the very first glimpse of her newborn daughter, Lilibet Diana Mounbatten-Windsor, in a video to celebrate her 40th birthday. In a swift blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment, the camera pans to cute, never-before seen family photos on Meghan’s desk at her swanky Montecito, Calif., mansion — including one of baby Lilibet with her dad, Prince Harry, Page Six has confirmed.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

The Queen shares sweet message for Meghan Markle on her 40th birthday

The Queen has shared birthday wishes for her granddaughter-in-law, the Duchess of Sussex, on her 40th birthday on Wednesday. Three gorgeous photos of Meghen were posted on the royal family's social media accounts, along with a sweet caption that read: "Wishing The Duchess of Sussex a very Happy Birthday today!"
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Prince William & Kate Middleton Send 40th Birthday Love To Meghan Markle Amidst Tension

Despite the royal family drama between Prince Harry and Prince William, the latter and his wife, Kate Middleton, posted a birthday tribute to Meghan Markle on Twitter. Meghan Markle turned 40 years old on Aug. 4, and she was showered with love on social media. Even Kate Middleton and Prince William popped onto Twitter to send Meghan a message. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge posted a stunning photo of Meghan on the social media site, along with the caption, “Wishing a Happy 40th Birthday to the Duchess of Sussex!” They also included a birthday cake emoji to complete the tribute.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Sarah Ferguson on Meghan Markle's royal exit: 'I believe that everybody has a right to their own voice'

Sarah Ferguson said she can identify with Meghan Markle, who has been targeted by tabloids after marrying into the British royal family. The former American actress became the Duchess of Sussex when she said "I do" to Prince Harry, the Duchess of York’s nephew, in 2018. Several decades prior, Ferguson married Prince Andrew, one of Queen Elizabeth II’s sons, in 1986. That union lasted until 1996.
WorldPosted by
People

Prince Harry Makes Cheeky Cameo in Meghan Markle's 40th Birthday Video — Plus, the First Glimpse of Baby Lili!

Prince Harry just crashed Meghan Markle's 40th birthday bash!. The Duchess of Sussex celebrated her milestone birthday on Wednesday by announcing her 40x40 initiative, encouraging people to commit 40 minutes of their time to support women going back to work. The announcement came with the help of comedian Melissa McCarthy over a video call — and toward the end of the clip, Prince Harry made a surprise appearance.
Worldcelebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Royal Family Blew It With Meghan Markle To Blame For Her Failed Princess-Ship

British royal family news reveals that the royal family blew it with its handling of runaway royal Meghan Markle, hence her flight from the gilded cage. Meghan and Prince Harry were engaged in November 2017 and the world was aflutter with chatter about the “Markle Sparkle” and how this one-time actress would be able to handle the media scrutiny with aplomb. We all know now how the story ended, with zero aplomb and a ton of tarnish.

Comments / 0

Community Policy