Sydney Film Festival Postponed for Second Time This Year

By Patrick Frater
SFGate
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 edition of the Sydney Film Festival in Australia has been postponed again and is now expected to take place in November. The move follows a new lockdown in Sydney caused by a COVID-19 resurgence. “In light of the Sydney lockdown extension announced by the NSW Government last week,...

