Sydney Film Festival Postponed for Second Time This Year

The Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne, one of the biggest international Indian film festivals outside of the country, has just announced its nominations for its annual awards ceremony. The festival, which is presented by the Victorian Government, is an annual festival that takes place in Melbourne, Australia, and showcases the best of Indian films and the subcontinent that year. In its 12th edition to be held this month, the IFFM 2021 has gone virtual as well as physical due to the global pandemic. With over 100 films whose screening will be held during the event, this will be a celebration of diversity and the best of Indian cinema in all its forms.