JOHN NEWBY: The critical nature of balance

By JOHN NEWBY
Star-Herald
 4 days ago

Many may believe by the title of this weekly column I am down on the chains and big boxes that make up the corporate world of Wall Street. Nothing could be further from the truth. What I am against is the lack of balance and understanding communities have when it comes to the steps of incorporating these entities into their community mix. Most go about it in a backward way, thus making the transformation of their downtowns into the ‘heart’ and ‘soul’ of their community very difficult.

