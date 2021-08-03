Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

STEVE ERDMAN: Need to stop turning ‘a blind eye to real science’

By STEVE ERDMAN Columnist
Star-Herald
 4 days ago

Earlier this year I co-signed LB 643, a bill introduced by Sen. Ben Hansen of Blair to protect the rights of citizens and parents to choose for themselves whether or not to get vaccinated in the event that the government, a school or a business tries to impose a mandatory inoculation. Although the bill has failed to advance out of the HHS committee, I continue to believe that it is a fundamental breech of our individual liberty to impose a mandatory vaccination upon the American public. Yet, this is exactly what is now trending throughout our American society, even though there are good reasons not to get vaccinated.

starherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Steve Erdman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emory University#University System#Lb 643#Hhs#American#Cell Reports Medicine#State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
RelationshipsPosted by
Upworthy

A boy told his teacher she can't understand him because she's white. Her response is on point.

Fifth-grade teacher Emily E. Smith is not your ordinary teacher. She founded The Hive Society — a classroom that's all about inspiring children to learn more about their world ... and themselves — by interacting with literature and current events. Students watch TED talks, read Rolling Stone, and analyze infographics. She even has a long-distance running club to encourage students to take care of their minds and bodies.
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

Moderna reveals how long its vaccine really protects people

Moderna has released some new findings of its coronavirus vaccine, saying that the vaccine’s protection does not wane after six months, the company said in a statement. Moderna said its COVID-19 vaccine does not lose effectiveness after six months of protection. The vaccine developer said it will seek full approval...
KidsMic

Bragging about not bathing your kids is a blatant act of white privilege

During the last couple of weeks, celebrities such as Kristen Bell and Ashton Kutcher have bragged about how they don’t feel the need to bathe themselves or their children unless they’re visibly dirty or stinky. Jake Gyllenhaal also piped up by saying: “More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times … I do also think that there’s a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves.”
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Fully-vaccinated people who catch Delta Covid variant really may be JUST as infectious as the un-jabbed, Government figures suggest

Fully-vaccinated people who catch Covid really may be just as infectious as the un-jabbed, official data suggested today. Public Health England say viral loads appear similar among people infected with the Delta variant in both groups, meaning, theoretically, they are equally contagious. But health chiefs insisted the current crop of...
Ohio StatePosted by
Fox News

Ohio Rep. Bob Gibbs seeks articles of impeachment against Biden

An Ohio congressman on Friday asked his GOP House colleagues to consider filing articles of impeachment against President Biden for an "unconstitutional" order to extend the eviction moratorium and for his "dereliction" of duty in securing the southern border. Rep. Bob Gibbs, R-Ohio, sent a letter to his fellow Republicans...
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

COVID treatment: Common cholesterol medication found to cut infection by 70%

A new study, published in the journal Frontiers for Pharmacology, has found that a licensed drug that is currently being used to treat cholesterol could be an effective treatment for COVID patients. Breakthrough treatment. Researchers, led by University of Birmingham and Keele University in the UK, experimented with a range...
SciencePosted by
Fox News

Cholesterol drug cuts coronavirus infection by 70%, researchers find

A drug meant to treat cholesterol was found to reduce coronavirus infection by 70% in lab studies, with researchers calling for additional clinical trials among hospitalized COVID-19 patients. A team of researchers from the U.K. and Italy published findings in the Frontiers in Pharmacology journal Friday, finding that fenofibrate and...
U.S. PoliticsCNBC

Dr. Fauci: 'Things are going to get worse' — here's what that could look like

Dr. Anthony Fauci has a sobering prediction: "Things are going to get worse." The White House chief medical advisor made those remarks amid rising Covid cases nationwide, due largely to the virus's newly dominant and more transmissible delta variant, during an interview with ABC's "This Week" on Sunday. Though it's tough to imagine a situation more dire than the country's current surge, "we're looking to some pain and suffering in the future because we're seeing the cases go up," Fauci said.
Public HealthPosted by
Salon

Fox News fools the mainstream media — again

I am sorry to report I've had more than one conversation with progressives who, despite being savvy and well-read, are under the mistaken impression that Fox News has seen the light and has started to promote the COVID-19 vaccine. I've even witnessed speculation that Rupert Murdoch, who is himself vaccinated, had a come-to-Jesus meeting with the Fox News brass about the wisdom of encouraging their own audience to contract a dangerous disease. And while I always enjoy a cheeky opportunity to tell folks they should be reading my work more, overall, it's distressing to see that people are buying into the myth that Fox News has "pivoted" to being pro-vaccine.
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Psaki tries to spin Biden out of a constitutional crisis

At this point, it seems White House press secretary Jen Psaki’s only job is to clean up President Joe Biden’s verbal messes. Her preferred method is to pretend he did not say what he just said. How else are we to interpret her recent comments on Biden’s new eviction moratorium?

Comments / 0

Community Policy