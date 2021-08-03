Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Olympics-Athletics-Namibian sprinters resurrect 'paradox' of DSD rules

By Mitch Phillips
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fQTmj_0bG0oyvd00

TOKYO (Reuters) - The presence of Namibian teenagers Beatrice Masilingi and Christine Mboma in the Olympic women’s 200 metres final weeks after they were banned from the 400m due to excess levels of testosterone has reopened the debate about DSD athletes.

The two 18-year-olds are the latest to fall foul of the rules regarding female athletes with Differences of Sexual Development (DSD) after more than a decade of the sport’s authorities wrestling with the issue.

A DSD or intersex athlete is broadly described as one who has XY sex chromosomes, has a blood testosterone level in the male range and has the ability to use testosterone circulating within their bodies.

World Athletics (WA) tried to find a way to restrict such athletes from taking part in women’s races in a bid to protect what they described as the “level playing field”, bringing about the Hyperandrogenism Regulations in 2011, which set a testosterone limit for women athletes.

Indian sprinter Dutee Chand challenged the rules at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in 2015, and CAS suspended them, asking WA to produce evidence that increased testosterone levels gave athletes an advantage.

In the meantime, with the rules lifted, Caster Semenya and others were able to return to the track, with three DSD athletes sweeping the 800m medals at the Rio Olympics.

WA returned with data, widely criticised by some in the scientific community, to show there was an advantage in events ranging from 400m to a mile. They believed there was an advantage in longer and shorter events, but could not back it up, and reserved the right to add further events once they had more evidence.

CAS accepted this and in 2018, a new version of the rules banned DSD athletes from competing in races within that range, unless they took testosterone-reducing medication for at least six months beforehand.

‘PARADOX IN ACTION’

South African Semenya had been at the forefront of the battle since she blazed onto the scene by winning the 800m at 2009 world championships as an 18-year-old, and was immediately consumed by the debate over her gender status.

After she was banned, she initially followed that medical route but saw a marked deterioration in her performances, and instead returned to fighting for the right to race in her natural state.

She lost that battle - all three 800m medallists from Rio are banned from Tokyo - despite widespread support from the South African government, who claimed the rules were discriminatory towards African athletes, and others who argued they were a violation of her human rights.

CAS agreed the DSD rules were discriminatory but crucially ruled that the discrimination was “necessary, reasonable and proportionate to protect the integrity of female athletics”.

WA had always said it was fundamentally impossible to find a solution that would satisfy both sides, and came down in support of the tens of thousands of female athletes around the world at the expense of the limited number of DSD athletes.

“It is a sensitive issue but there are some contexts, sport being one of them, where biology has to trump identity,” WA said.

The issue appeared to have gone quiet after Semenya lost her latest court battle in Switzerland, but it re-emerged in June when Masilingi and Mboma, who had been in sparkling form on the European circuit, were withdrawn from the Tokyo 400m events after tests revealed above-regulation levels of testosterone.

They entered the 200m instead and have twice posted personal best times - Mboma’s 21.97 seconds being an under-20 world record - to reach Tuesday’s final.

“The paradox in action ... where we know that testosterone confers advantages in all events, but the policy implies it exists only in some,” wrote South African sports scientist Ross Tucker in his Science of Sport blog.

“Thus an athlete is legal one day, illegal the next, depending on the event,” added Tucker, who described WA’s original study as “poorly conceived ... and very (very, very) weak on the evidence.”

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

156K+
Followers
189K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caster Semenya
Person
Dutee Chand
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Namibian#Sprinter#Dsd#Xy#World Athletics#Wa#Indian#South African#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Switzerland
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Namibian teens stoke new Olympic testosterone controversy

TOKYO (AP) — Two 18-year-old Namibian runners threw track and field’s contentious testosterone issue back into the Olympic spotlight Monday when they blazed into the women’s 200-meter final in Tokyo just weeks after being barred from the 400-meter race. One of them, Christine Mboma, broke the world under-20 record twice...
SportsBirmingham Star

Namibian medallist reopens athletics 'intersex' debate

At just 18 years of age and with an Olympic silver medal in the bank, Christine Mboma has a bright future in track and field, provided she is allowed to keep competing. The Namibian teenager produced one of the most eye-catching performances of the Tokyo Games on Tuesday, surging through a star-studded women's 200m field to claim silver in 21.81 seconds, a new under-20 world record.
SportsPosted by
The Spun

Coach Dismissed From The Olympics For Disturbing Act

The 2020 Summer Olympics are wrapping up in Tokyo, Japan, but not before one coach was dismissed for a disturbing act. A German coach has been ousted from the Summer Olympics after she was captured on video punching a horse that refused to perform. The coach, Kim Raisner, was disqualified...
SocietyBullets Forever

2020 Olympics: Belgian basketball federation demands resignation or termination of sports commentator after insults at the women’s basketball team

Yesterday, there was national outrage in Belgium after Sporza commentator Eddy Demarez said homophobic and sexist insults at the women’s national basketball team in a hot mic during a Facebook Live as they were flying into Brussels from Tokyo. He was suspended by VRT, the Belgian Dutch-language public television broadcasting authority, which is the parent organization of Sporza because of the incident.
SportsESPN

20 athletes banned from Olympic track under testing rules

TOKYO --  Twenty athletes, including 10 from Nigeria, will not be allowed to participate in track and field at the Olympics because they did not meet anti-doping testing requirements in the lead-up to the Games. The Athletics Integrity Unit, which runs the anti-doping program for the sport, requires athletes...
SportsWenatchee World

Women sprinters get athletics off to an explosive start

TOKYO —The women 100 metre sprinters got the Tokyo Olympic athletics programme off to scintillating start on Friday as the morning heats delivered a series of scorching times to suggest even bigger things to come when the medals are at stake. Although it was slightly surreal to hear the crack...
Soccerwibqam.com

Olympics-Protest rules at Tokyo Games not transparent-German athletes group

TOKYO (Reuters) – A hastily-introduced process that potentially allows athletes to protest at the Tokyo Olympics is not transparent and instead could deter them from highlighting social issues close to their hearts, an independent German elite athletes group said. Days before the Tokyo Olympics got under way on July 23,...
SoccerWJCL

Canadian soccer player becomes first out trans and non-binary Olympic medalist ever

Canadian soccer player Quinn made history at the Tokyo Olympic Games by becoming the first out trans and the first non-binary athlete to win a medal. It took two periods of extra-time and a drama-filled penalty shootout, but Canada's Julia Grosso buried the game-winner against Sweden to capture the first-ever gold medal for the country in women's soccer.
SportsElle

Hate the Rules, Love the Athletes: How to Deal With a Very Complicated Olympics

It’s a tough year to be an Olympics fan. Before the postponed Tokyo Games commenced this month, public health experts and spectators alike wondered if they should happen at all, as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to ravage cities around the world, and Japan contended with its own low vaccination rate. (A Japanese poll conducted in May found that 83 percent of people were opposed to Tokyo hosting the Olympics this summer.)
Sportswsau.com

Olympics-Athletics-U.S. sprinter Richardson applauds Jamaica’s 100m clean sweep

TOKYO (Reuters) – Sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson, who was ruled out of the Olympics after being temporarily banned for testing positive for cannabis, on Sunday applauded Jamaica’s sweep of the 100 metres led by Elaine Thompson-Herah’s record-breaking performance. Thompson-Herah obliterated the Olympic record with a blistering 10.61 seconds sprint on her...
SportsTrumann Democrat

Mao pins worn by Chinese athletes may test Olympic rules

TOKYO (AP) — The image of Communist China's founding leader, Mao Zedong, made an unscheduled appearance at the Tokyo Olympics, and the International Olympic Committee said Tuesday it is “looking into the matter.”. The gesture — Mao pin badges worn by two Chinese gold medalists at their medal ceremony —...

Comments / 0

Community Policy