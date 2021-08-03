Cancel
Financial Reports

UK's Domino's expands share buyback as profit jumps

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
(Reuters) - Domino’s Pizza Group on Tuesday expanded its share buyback programme and said business in the second half of the year had started well, as orders were boosted by England’s football team reaching the final of the Euro tournament.

The UK franchise of U.S.-based Domino’s Pizza Inc reported a 27.7% jump in underlying profit before tax for the six months ended June 27, and added an additional 35 million pounds ($48.61 million) to its existing 45 million pounds share buyback programme.

($1 = 0.7200 pounds)

Reuters

Reuters

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

