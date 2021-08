Does Exxon see the writing on the wall? Exxon Mobil Corp could be working to cut its net carbon emissions to zero by 2050. Exxon Chief Executive Darren Woods previously scoffed at the idea of carbon reduction targets made by European rivals as nothing more than a “beauty competition,” but Woods and others on Exxon’s board are now taking a more serious look at cutting emissions in face of growing pressures from investors after a proxy fight this year with an active hedge fund that resulted in the election of three new members to the company’s board, the Wall Street Journal reports.