Smile Brands Inc. CEO Receives Dykema Dental Titan Award

Stamford Advocate
 5 days ago

Steven C. Bilt honored at Annual Dykema DSO Conference in Denver. Smile Brands CEO Steven. C. Bilt was honored to receive the Dental Titan Award at the 8th annual Dykema DSO Conference in Denver this week. Dykema, the leading law firm in dental services, created the Dental Titan Award to recognize individuals that have achieved extraordinary accomplishments and have made a profound impact on the industry.

