UK's Domino's expands share buyback as profit jumps

By Reuters
A Dominoes pizza delivery driver rides a motorbike in a residential street in West London as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in London, Britain, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Domino's Pizza Group (DOM.L) on Tuesday expanded its share buyback programme and said business in the second half of the year had started well, as orders were boosted by England's football team reaching the final of the Euro tournament.

The UK franchise of U.S.-based Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ.N) reported a 27.7% jump in underlying profit before tax for the six months ended June 27, and added an additional 35 million pounds ($48.61 million) to its existing 45 million pounds share buyback programme.

($1 = 0.7200 pounds)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

