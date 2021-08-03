Department of Agriculture to host ‘Field to Fork – Babui’ hunt
The Department of Agriculture’s (DOAG) Hunter Education Program has announced a “Field to Fork – Babui” hunt on August 21, 2021. The babui hunt will feed families, foster safe, responsible and ethical hunter development, and reduce our nuisance feral pig population. Event organizers are partnering with the Offices of Senator Clynt Ridgell, and Vice Speaker Tina Muna Barnes, as well as the Mayors of Talofofo and Yigo, Northern and Southern Guam Soil and Water Conservation Districts, Farmer’s Cooperative Association of Guam and Matson Guam.www.pncguam.com
