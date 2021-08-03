Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Nikkei ends lower as COVID-19 worries mount; game makers slide

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

TOKYO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei index closed lower on Tuesday as rising cases of COVID-19 weighed on sentiment, while video game makers fell after Chinese media labelled online gaming as “spiritual opium.”

The Nikkei share average slid 0.5%, with online game producer Nexon’s dropping 6.51%.

Other game makers also dragged the index. DeNA fell 3.88%, Konami Holdings dropped 2.26%, Bandai Namco Holdings sank 1.51% and Sony Group slipped 0.91%.

Nintendo, which isn’t a part of the Nikkei 225, retreated 1.13%.

The broader Topix sank 0.46%.

Amid worsening investor sentiment, “any uptick in prices is likely to trigger selling,” said Koichi Nosaka, a market analyst at Securities Japan, Inc.

In China, gaming companies including Tencent Holdings declined after state media said many teenagers are addicted to online games, but shares recouped some losses to close off lows.

Chinese authorities are also struggling to control the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant from the mainland’s coast to inland cities.

Meanwhile, Japan is grappling with its own fifth wave, centred on Tokyo — currently the host of the Olympics. New cases surged to a record 12,340 on the last day of July, and remained elevated in August, with more than 8,000 infections on Monday.

“It’s hard to buy domestic-demand-related stocks now,” said Naito Securities analyst Yoshihiko Tabei.

Airlines dropped 2.28%, making them the worst performers among Topix subsectors after paper and pulp’s 3.51% slide.

The biggest losers on the Topix were those who reported disappointing earnings, with auto parts supplier GMB down 15.99%, Edulab down 15.71% and Systemsoft down 14.77%.

The biggest winner was M&A adviser GCA, which surged the daily limit of 28.54% after U.S. boutique investment bank Houlihan Lokey launched a tender offer to acquire the Japanese company.

Elswhere, T.RAD leapt 17.24% and E-Guardian surged 14.62% after posting their financial results. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; editing by Uttaresh.V)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

156K+
Followers
189K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Chinese#Dena#Konami Holdings#Bandai Namco Holdings#Sony Group#Topix#Securities Japan Inc#Tencent Holdings#Naito Securities#Gmb#Edulab#Systemsoft#M A#Gca#Japanese#E Guardian#Uttaresh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Country
China
NewsBreak
Nikkei 225
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Australia shares set to open higher, NZ slightly down

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares are tipped to open higher on Monday, tracking a strong Wall Street session on Friday after a stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs report, while investors remain upbeat as corporate earnings season speeds up. The local share price index futures rose 0.4%, a 63.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed up 0.4% at a record high of 7,538.4 on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.05% to 12,763.7 in early trade. (Reporting by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)
TravelPosted by
Reuters

Oil slumps on China travel curbs, strong U.S. dollar

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Oil prices dropped 2% on Monday, extending last week’s steep losses on the back of a rising U.S. dollar and concerns that new pandemic curbs in Asia, especially China, may set back the global recovery in fuel demand. Brent crude futures slid $1.41, or 2%, to $69.29...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Asia stocks slip as gold slides, oil takes a spill

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Asian shares wobbled on Monday amid sharp losses in gold and oil prices, while the dollar reached four-month highs on the euro after an upbeat U.S. jobs report lifted bond yields. Sentiment was shaken by a sudden dive in gold as a break of $1,750 triggered stop...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Asia stocks spooked by sudden slide in gold

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Asian shares wobbled on Monday amid sharp losses in gold and oil prices, while the dollar held near four-month highs after an upbeat U.S. jobs report lifted bond yields. Sentiment was shaken by a sudden dive in gold as a break of $1,750 triggered stop loss sales...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Yuan rebounds from week low as investors unwind dollar bets

SHANGHAI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - China's yuan bounced on Monday from its lowest in more than a week against the dollar, as some investors took profit from their long dollar positions after strong U.S. jobs data. The dollar climbed against major peers, as a jump in U.S. payrolls prompted traders to position for an earlier tapering of Federal Reserve stimulus. Strength in the greenback dragged the central bank's daily yuan guidance rate lower. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4840 per dollar, 215 pips weaker than the previous fix of 6.4625, the weakest since July 29. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4830 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4769 at midday, 76 pips firmer than the previous late session close. It touched a low of 6.4880 on Friday, the weakest level since July 29. Marco Sun, chief financial markets analyst at MUFG Bank in Shanghai, sees the dollar index trading narrowly after U.S. non-farm payrolls as the market was still unclear when the Federal Reserve would announce tapering of pandemic stimulus. Sun maintained his forecast for the yuan to trade in a range of 6.45 to 6.49 per dollar for the near time, with some upside risks to the Chinese currency. Several currency traders attributed the bounce in the yuan on Monday morning to profit-taking orders on dollars from some corporate clients and banks' proprietary accounts. Meanwhile, the market's focus was starting to switch to Fed officials' comments at the annual Jackson Hole policy symposium later this month and Beijing's signals on policy after recent data pointed to an economic slowdown in China. Some analysts believe a Fed tapering could restrain China's monetary easing. Although markets have not reached a consensus on the yuan's outlook, Fed tapering could boost the dollar and pile pressure on the yuan. Monetary easing in China may add more downside risks and trigger capital outflows, a trader at a Chinese bank said. China's factory gate inflation in July rose at a faster clip from the previous month and exceeded market expectations, data showed, but export growth unexpectedly slowed last month following outbreaks of COVID-19 cases. "Taking the virus spread in China into account and softening overseas exports demand, China growth momentum is subjected to downside bias and the PBOC-Fed monetary policy divergence will probably pressure the RMB exchange rate, in our view," said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong. By midday, the global dollar index stood at 92.8, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4757 per dollar. The yuan market at 0400 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.484 6.4625 -0.33% Spot yuan 6.4769 6.4845 0.12% Divergence from -0.11% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.79% Spot change since 2005 27.78% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.55 98.42 0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.8 92.871 -0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4757 0.02% * Offshore 6.6509 -2.51% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
Businessmoneyweek.com

The charts that matter: the dollar strengthens and Delta worries mount

On the cover of this week’s magazine, we’ve got why inflation is here to stay and why it is time to protect your portfolio. Unlike in 2008, widespread money printing and government spending are pushing up prices. But central banks can’t raise interest rates because the world can’t afford it, says John Stepek.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

China stocks rise on hopes of policy easing; HK gains

SHANGHAI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - China stocks rose on Monday, with a strong rebound in blue-chip stocks offsetting losses in highly-valued tech shares, as signs of slowing economic growth fanned hopes of fresh policy easing. ** Hong Kong stocks also gained, despite a fall in index heavyweight Alibaba Group Holding...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine stocks, peso rise as c.bank vows easy policy

* Financial markets in Singapore, Japan closed for holidays * Philippine c.bank to keep policy accommodative * Emerging FX fall on greenback strength By Harish Sridharan Aug 9 (Reuters) - Philippine stocks and the peso gained on Monday after the country's central bank said it would keep monetary policy loose for longer, while Asia's emerging currencies weakened against a buoyant dollar. The peso bucked the broader trend and gained 0.6%, while local stocks rose 1.4% to be the top gainer in the region after Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) forecast a strong economic recovery in the second-quarter. Philippine policymakers will meet on Thursday to decide on key interest rates, while second-quarter economic data will be released on Tuesday. Governor Benjamin Diokno said the central bank would stay accommodative for as long as needed to ensure a sustainable economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic as the capital city Manila remains in lockdown. However, some market views on growth prospects for the Philippines were less upbeat, with ING senior economic Nicholas Mapa expecting a quarter-on-quarter contraction. "With the economy likely exiting then re-entering recession, we expect BSP to maintain monetary support for the balance of 2021 and well into 2022," he added. Financial markets in Japan and Singapore were shut due to a holiday. Meanwhile, the greenback strengthened after a strong U.S. jobs report stoked bets that a reduction in asset purchases could start this year and higher interest rates could follow as soon as 2022. The Thai baht, Indonesian rupiah and South Korean won lost between 0.1% and 0.3%. Shares in China rose 1%, even as the latest COVID-19 outbreak in the country entered into a third week, and as the unpredictability of the country's regulatory crackdowns keep investors on edge. Stocks in Kuala Lampur were up 0.4%. Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Sunday said some COVID-19 restrictions would be relaxed for fully vaccinated people in eight states that have met criteria such as reduced case numbers and higher vaccination rates. Highlights ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields down 10.29 basis points at 6.288% ** In the Philippines, top index gainer was Ayala Land Inc up 3.72% ** China's semiconductor subindex CSI All Share Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment Index drop 3.4% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0517 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX YTD INDEX STOCKS STOCK DAILY % DAILY S YTD % % % China +0.13 +0.81 0.97 0.54 India -0.09 -1.56 0.36 16.56 Indonesia -0.14 -2.30 -0.14 3.60 Malaysia -0.13 -4.80 0.35 -8.13 Philippines +0.56 -4.53 1.42 -7.10 S.Korea -0.22 -5.10 -0.14 13.65 Taiwan -0.05 +2.35 -0.38 18.51 Thailand -0.30 -10.41 1.01 6.05 (Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)
StocksPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-European stocks slip but set for best week since May

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) * Investors await U.S. jobs data (Adds comment, updates prices) Aug 6 (Reuters) - European stocks fell slightly on Friday ahead of a key U.S. jobs report, but were set for their best week since May as investors grew confident in the region’s economic recovery and corporate earnings growth.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

S.Korea stocks fall on virus woes, but gain for week

SEOUL, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:. ** South Korean shares closed lower on Friday, weighed down by worries over the Delta coronavirus variant and its impact across the region, while digital lender Kakao Bank surged in its market debut. The won gained, while the benchmark bond yield rose.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

S&P 500, Dow touch fresh peaks as solid jobs data boosts cyclicals

Aug 6 (Reuters) - The Dow and the S&P 500 indexes scaled record highs on Friday as shares in economy-linked sectors jumped following a solid rise in jobs in July, helping allay fears of the Delta variant impacting a nascent economic recovery. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 943,000 jobs last month,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy