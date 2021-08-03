Robert Bruce McKinley, age 79, of Borden, Indiana passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021 at Clark Memorial Hospital. Born April 14, 1942 in Borden, he was the son of the late Robert McKinley and Thelma L. (Jacobi) McKinley. Robert was a retired truck driver with Haas Cabinet. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Thelma McKinley, and 2 sisters. He is survived by his beloved domestic partner of 22 years, Janet Nelson; 3 sons: Christopher B. McKinley (Michelle Atkins), Brian Lewis McKinley (Monica), and Benjamin P. McKinley; 4 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. The funeral service will be held Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Hughes-Taylor Funeral Home-Borden Chapel. Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Burial to follow in Walnut Hill Cemetery.