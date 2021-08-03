William "Bill" "Sonney" Taff, III, age 66, of Hardinsburg, Indiana passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021 at his residence. Born October 23, 1954 in Elmhurst, Illinois, he was the son of the late William "Bill" Taff, Jr. and Shirley Mae (Campbell) Taff. Bill was an Army veteran and retired machinist and was Lutheran by faith. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Shirley Taff. Bill is survived by his life partner, Cathy Hall; 5 children: Joe Heinz, Amanda Barger, Michael Taff, Amber Merrill, and Angelina Walker; 2 sisters: Linda Leon and Debra O'Brill; 10 grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Cremation was chosen; Hughes-Taylor Funeral Home was entrusted with funeral care. www.hughestaylor.net.