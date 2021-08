This article originally appeared on VICE France. Ceuta is a Spanish coastal city, located at the extreme northern tip of Morocco. Together with Melilla, a town close to the Algerian border, the two cities are Spanish exclaves; pieces of land that, while part of Spain’s territory, are not attached to it. Officially, they’re part of Europe, separated from Morocco only by fences and walls. They’ve both long been key entry points for migrants and refugees seeking a foothold in Europe, with the Spanish government investing millions in security to try to keep them out.