Archuleta County, CO

Flash Flood Watch issued for Elkhead and Park Mountains, Flat Tops by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-03 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-04 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Elkhead and Park Mountains; Flat Tops; Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys; Grand and Battlement Mesas; Northwestern San Juan Mountains; Roan and Tavaputs Plateaus; Southwest San Juan Mountains; Uncompahgre Plateau, Dallas Divide; West Elk and Sawatch Mountains FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of northwest Colorado, southwest Colorado and west central Colorado. * From Noon MDT today through this evening. * A disturbance moving across the region in addition to monsoonal moisture entrenched across much of Western Colorado will support strong thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rainfall this afternoon and evening. This watch includes the Grizzly Creek, Pine Gulch, Lake Christine, 416 and the East Canyon Fire Burn Scars. * Burn scars will be especially susceptible to heavy rainfall leading to quick runoff responses with debris and mud flows likely.

alerts.weather.gov

