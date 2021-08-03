Flash Flood Watch issued for Elkhead and Park Mountains, Flat Tops by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-08 21:13:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-08 22:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: La Paz FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL LA PAZ COUNTY At 913 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen in the warned area. Though storms have ended, runoff is likely causing flash flooding in normally dry washes. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of normally dry washes, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Central La Paz County This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 37 and 45. US Highway 60 between mile markers 38 and 43. Vicksburg Road south of Interstate 10. This includes the following streams and drainages Bouse Wash, Alamo Wash, and Calcite Wash. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE