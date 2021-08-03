Cancel
Eagle County, CO

Flash Flood Watch issued for Central Colorado River Basin, Debeque to Silt Corridor by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-03 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-04 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Central Colorado River Basin; Debeque to Silt Corridor; Upper Gunnison River Valley FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of west central Colorado, including the following areas, Central Colorado River Basin, Debeque to Silt Corridor and Upper Gunnison River Valley. * From Noon MDT today through this evening. * A disturbance moving across the region in addition to monsoonal moisture entrenched across much of Western Colorado will support strong thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rainfall this afternoon and evening. This watch includes the Grizzly Creek, Pine Gulch, Lake Christine, 416 and the East Canyon Fire Burn Scars. * Burn scars will be especially susceptible to heavy rainfall leading to quick runoff responses with debris and mud flows likely.

