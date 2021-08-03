Revisiting Meghan McCain's First Episode of The View, a Microcosm of Her Four Years on the Show
Primetimer TV Editor Claire Spellberg Lustig writes about The View in her daily column, The View In Review. Much has changed since Meghan McCain first sauntered onto The View’s stage in October 2017. She was met at the time with a roaring audience, excited co-hosts, and even a “go get ’em” from Joy Behar, but one pandemic, a fraught presidential transition, and dozens of fights with her coworkers later, McCain will be departing with little fanfare as she says a virtual goodbye to the show's cast and crew later this week from the comfort of her home in Washington, D.C.www.primetimer.com
