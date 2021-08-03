Cancel
Revisiting Meghan McCain's First Episode of The View, a Microcosm of Her Four Years on the Show

Cover picture for the article

Primetimer TV Editor Claire Spellberg Lustig writes about The View in her daily column, The View In Review. Much has changed since Meghan McCain first sauntered onto The View’s stage in October 2017. She was met at the time with a roaring audience, excited co-hosts, and even a “go get ’em” from Joy Behar, but one pandemic, a fraught presidential transition, and dozens of fights with her coworkers later, McCain will be departing with little fanfare as she says a virtual goodbye to the show's cast and crew later this week from the comfort of her home in Washington, D.C.

TV & VideosPopculture

'The View': Rosie O'Donnell Reacts to Meghan McCain's Kathy Griffin Rant

Rosie O'Donnell is speaking out after Meghan McCain launched an attack on Kathy Griffin. McCain's comments, which made clear she was not a fan of the comedian, were made during Monday's episode of The View and immediately sparked backlash online, as the remarks came just hours after Griffin revealed she'd recently been diagnosed with lung cancer and was set to undergo surgery that same day.
TV & VideosPopculture

'The View' Co-Host Meghan McCain's Last Day Sparks Spirited Response From Viewers

Friday is Meghan McCain's last day as a co-host on The View, and the occasion has sparked a spirited response from viewers. McCain first joined the show in 2017, quickly becoming one of the show's most talked-about figures. She remained with the show until August 2021, revealing in July that she'd be leaving. When announcing her exit, McCain explained that it was not due to politics, but rather a desire to spend more time with her family, including her newborn baby.
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

When Will The View Return From Summer Break?

And with that, another season of The View has come to an end. The Season 24 finale on August 6 saw the women of The View bid two farewells: one to viewers, and one to Meghan McCain, who is leaving the iconic talk show after four seasons in the conservative hot heat. ABC has not yet said who will replace her when the show returns for its landmark 25th season, but fans should expect to see an announcement in the weeks ahead.
CelebritiesWashington Post

Meghan McCain was the wild card that made ‘The View’ an unpredictable — and exhausting — rollercoaster

When Meghan McCain announced her departure from “The View” last month after a stormy four-year run, she repeated a story she’d told many times before. The conservative co-host, whose last day is Friday, had harbored little interest in joining the long-running politics-themed coffee klatch, but her father, the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), convinced her otherwise. “He said that I could never give up an opportunity to work on such an iconic show and to work with [fellow panelist] Whoopi Goldberg,” she recalled. “And he was right.”
Arizona StateEsquire

Meghan McCain, Whose Father is John McCain, Just Had Her Final Episode on The View

Today, the sun sets on one of the great state of Arizona's finest. Meghan McCain, the daughter of John McCain, the man who invented patriotism, has left The View. Her tenure on the long running talk show will best be remembered by her famous hallmarks: pointed political interviews, insane hairstyles, stories about her friend Clay Aiken, all the times she would scoff at another woman discussing her opinions on abortion, and of course, her seething, unadulterated hatred for Joy Behar.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘The View’ Announces Today Is Officially Meghan McCain’s Last on Show After 4 Years Co-Hosting

As Meghan McCain closes the chapter on her time as a co-host on The View, the show honored her with a farewell video of her best moments on air. Four weeks ago, McCain made the announcement of her retirement from the talk show, shocking fans and co-hosts. The now-former co-host ended her stay before her contract expired for personal reasons, as she explained to fans.
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Meghan McCain's The View tenure ends with a notable lack of praise from her co-hosts

Ending four years on The View, McCain closed out Friday's pre-taped episode by saying that she had “honestly the best of times and worst of times in all ways on and off the show. It’s been a really incredible, liberating experience. And I will always cherish the time I’ve spent with all of you. So thank you all from the bottom of my heart and I hope that our executive producer Brian can forgive me for making his blood pressure rise for the last four years as much as I probably have.” As The Daily Beast's Matt Wilstein notes, "that line got a hearty laugh from her most frequent sparring partner Joy Behar, who along with the rest of the show’s four remaining co-hosts declined to share any warm words at all about the woman with whom they have shared the screen for the past several years." ALSO: Check out the exuberant Twitter reaction to McCain's final show.
Celebritiesarcamax.com

We watched Meghan McCain's farewell to 'The View' so you don't have to. Here's a recap

A month after she announced her departure from “The View,” Meghan McCain officially took her final bow Friday on the daytime talk show. A couple of McCain’s loved ones appeared on the latest installment of “The View” to help bid farewell to the provocative conservative panelist, who has helmed the series opposite Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro for nearly four years.

