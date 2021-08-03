Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

HBO Charts Barack Obama's Journey in Three-Night Documentary Event

Posted by 
Primetimer
Primetimer
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HBO is marking Barack Obama’s 60th birthday with Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union, a three-night documentary event that takes viewers from the 45th president’s childhood into the present day. Also today: the Olympics continue with gymnastics, swimming and track, Netflix examines the enduring harm of conversion therapy in Pray Away, and The Have and the Have Nots cast sits down for Part 2 of their post-finale reunion. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this Tuesday:

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 7

Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Taylor Hickson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo#Swimming#Gymnastics#Hbo#Usa Men S Sport Climbing#Canoe Kayak#Nbc Women S Swimming#Track Field Men#Womens#Women S Gymnastics#Nbc Track Field#Men S Javelin#Usa Beach Volleyball#Cnbc#Bravo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Barack Obama's 60th birthday party sees celebrities come out to celebrate the former president

Celebrities came out in droves to Barack Obama’s scaled-back 60th birthday party celebration. The former president held a lavish party at his Martha’s Vineyard mansion on Saturday night and, despite reports that he significantly trimmed down the guest list as a result of rising coronavirus cases and the threat posed to large gatherings by the delta variant, several celebrities still made their way out to the Massachusetts property to celebrate with the former president and his family. While A-list attendees like Chrissy Teigen and John Legend avoided the paparazzi at the event, others managed to get snapped on their way in or out of the star-studded birthday affair.
U.S. PoliticsIn Style

Michelle Obama Shared a New Family Photo for Barack Obama's 60th Birthday

Happy 60th birthday, Barack Obama! And happy candid Obama family photo drop to us all. Michelle Obama celebrated her husband's milestone birthday on Tuesday with a rare image of the former president and first lady alongside daughters Malia, 23, and Sasha, 20. The sweet snap features the jokester birthday boy flashing the bunny ears hand gesture behind Sasha's head while Malia gives the camera a thumbs-up, Michelle looks on with a smile, clad in a pink gingham halter dress.
U.S. Politicscrossroadstoday.com

Barack Obama’s 60th birthday bash: ‘He had a great time’

Barack Obama had a “great time” at his 60th birthday party. The former US President and his wife Michelle welcomed 200 family members and close friends to their 29-acre Martha’s Vineyard estate on Saturday (08.07.21) to ring in the special occasion, and sources have said Barack “never stopped smiling” throughout the evening.
CelebritiesPosted by
POPSUGAR

Michelle Obama's Sweet 60th Birthday Tribute to Barack Has Us All Kinds of Emotional

A milestone birthday calls for a milestone post, and that's just what Michelle Obama did in honor of husband Barack Obama's 60th birthday! On Aug. 4, the former first lady shared an adorable family photo featuring Barack and the silliest smiles of daughters, 23-year-old Malia and 20-year-old Sasha. "Of all of your accomplishments, I know that being a present, loving father to our girls tops them all," she captioned the Instagram post. "Thank you for never letting the weight of the world get in the way of being a wonderful husband and father. Happy 60th birthday, @BarackObama! 💕" Over the years, Michelle has shared a handful of heartfelt tributes to Barack for Father's Day, the release of his memoir, Valentine's Day, and more. Michelle's messages of love to Barack never disappoint. You can check out their cute photo above.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Los Angeles Times

HBO’s new documentary goes places the Obama media machine might not have

There’s no shortage of films and TV series covering Barack and Michelle Obama’s lives and legacy, from Netflix’s “Becoming,” — a documentary portrait of the former first lady released by the pair’s own production company, Higher Ground — to the scripted romance “Southside With You” and the “Frontline” political biography of the 44th president, “Dreams of Obama.” So when HBO announced its three-part series “Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union,” it was hard to imagine what new material or insights, if any, it had to offer.
POTUSUSA Today

Barack Obama: John Lewis, Ta-Nehisi Coates and more reflect on presidency in HBO documentary

As former President Barack Obama turns 60 this week, civil rights leaders, journalists and close colleagues are looking back on his political career in a new documentary. HBO's "Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union" (Tuesday through Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT/PDT) is a three-part compilation of archival footage from Obama's early years as a child, law student, and career politician focusing on how struggles with race and identity shaped his two-term administration.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Primetimer

HBO's Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union is generic is a biographical documentary, but compelling in its exploration of race

"In a world of shoddy rhetoric and bad faith arguments, few observations are shoddier and made in worse faith than the one that says the election of Barack Obama as 44th president of the United States marked the end of America’s legacy of systemic racism or proved that such systemic racism either never existed or existed only in the distant past," says Daniel Fienberg. "It’s an argument that pundits and politicians whip out as 'proof' that reparations are unnecessary or that critical race theory is evil. It’s an argument that’s systemically (see what I did there?) but inefficiently eviscerated in HBO’s three-part, six-hour documentary Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union. Of course, nobody who would ever make that argument is going to watch a single second of a three-part, six-hour HBO documentary about Barack Obama, and nobody with an interest in seeing that argument eviscerated is going to feel like they learned all that much from Peter Kunhardt’s approach here, which is half a provocative and complicated exploration of the role of race in Obama’s political career and half a poorly sourced, by-the-numbers, generic biography. That first mode makes for an interesting and sometimes provocative documentary. The second is perplexingly distracting and unnecessary. And you can’t get one without the other."
POTUSNewsweek

Barack Obama HBO Doc: How To Watch 'In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union' Online for Free

Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union sees HBO explore the eight-year presidency of Barack Obama in a three-part documentary series this August. The documentary tells the story of Obama from his childhood to his time in the White House and through to his vision for the future, with contributions with co-workers and commentators like David Axelrod, Ta-Nehisi Coates and the Reverend Al Sharpton. Here's how you can watch the documentary on streaming services.
TV & VideosTVLine

Obama Documentary, Lois & Clark on HBO Max and More

On TV this Tuesday: HBO chronicles the life of President Barack Obama, Simone Biles competes in her last Olympic event, and Lois & Clark flies onto streaming. Here are 10 programs to keep on your radar; all times are Eastern. HBO Max. Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman.
TV & VideosTheHDRoom

Watch HBO Obama Documentary 2021 Premiere Online

The HBO three-part HBO Max documentary, Obama: In the Pursuit of a More Perfect Union, will explore not only the former President’s political journey, but his personal one as well. It will also look at the country’s past and present national identity through President Obama’s story. Part 1 of the...
CelebritiesCollider

Kerry Washington to Produce and Star in Surfing Movie 'Rockaway' for Netflix

Emmy winner Kerry Washington -- it's true, look it up -- will produce and star in Netflix's surfing movie Rockaway, which is based on the memoir by Diane Cardwell. Washington will play a New York City journalist who takes a routine assignment in the eclectic Queens neighborhood of Rockaway Beach, where she unexpectedly discovers the transcendent power of surfing and finds herself running from the comfortable life she’s always known towards a life of romance and self-discovery.
U.S. Politicsthestreamable.com

What’s Coming to HBO Max in August 2021, Including ‘Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union’ and ‘Reminiscence’

The journey of Barack Obama, from his early upbringing in Hawaii to becoming the first black U.S. president, is told through the prism of the country’s racial history. The prejudice he faced, the Republican intransigence he confronted on Capitol Hill and the nation’s embrace of his candidacy are movingly explored in the HBO Max documentary Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union, directed by Peter Kunhardt.
PoliticsPosted by
SheKnows

Barack Obama Has Celebs Flying in For a Highly Controversial 60th Birthday Party on Martha’s Vineyard

Milestone birthdays are always a big deal and a cause for celebration, so former President Barack Obama is throwing himself a 60th birthday party on Friday. But many in the Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts area are concerned that a large, ahem, very large party of over 400 people isn’t the best look amid concerns that the Delta variant cases of COVID-19 are rising rapidly.

Comments / 7

Community Policy