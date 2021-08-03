HBO Charts Barack Obama's Journey in Three-Night Documentary Event
HBO is marking Barack Obama’s 60th birthday with Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union, a three-night documentary event that takes viewers from the 45th president’s childhood into the present day. Also today: the Olympics continue with gymnastics, swimming and track, Netflix examines the enduring harm of conversion therapy in Pray Away, and The Have and the Have Nots cast sits down for Part 2 of their post-finale reunion. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this Tuesday:www.primetimer.com
Comments / 7