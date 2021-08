Q: I am a hard-working single mother of a very sweet 3-year-old girl. My little girl and I have been living with my sister while I look for a nice apartment in my price range. It hasn’t been easy. I recently found a perfect place, near a park and not far from a preschool, and submitted an application. The application asked for the “names and ages of applicant and other proposed residents for the unit.” I didn’t hear anything, so I called the landlord. She told me she was very sorry, but felt that it would be unfair to other residents of the building to have a toddler crying and running about. My little girl is a very quiet child. I don’t think we should have been denied an apartment because of the landlord’s preconceptions.