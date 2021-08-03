Weather Warning Siren Test
CEMA tests the county's weather warning siren systems each month on Wednesday at noon. During a real emergency event, the sirens will go off for three minutes, immediately followed by a voice announcement describing the type of emergency. Tybee's siren test has been put on an earlier schedule than the county test. During testing, the siren sounds for 30 seconds, and then, there will be a verbal announcement that "This is a test." In the event of inclement weather, during which the siren might be misinterpreted as a real weather emergency, testing will be cancelled. You may also subscribe to Tybee's warning system to learn about weather emergencies, road closures, utility outages, calendar events, and more, through your choice of email, telephone, and/or text message by signing up at https://ga-tybeeisland.regroup.com/signup.www.cityoftybee.org
