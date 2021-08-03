Maks & Val Live: Stripped Down Tour

Marking their first performance in the tri-state area since the COVID pandemic shutdown, Latin and ballroom champions Maksim and Valentin Chmerkovskiy return to New Jersey this summer. You already know and love the Chmerkovskiy brothers from many seasons on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars . Now, join them for a new live production packed with dazzling dancing and world-class showmanship true to the Chmerkovskiy name. After the global pandemic forced the cancellation of their highly anticipated “Motion Pictures” Tour, the Chmerkovskiy brothers took time to reflect and rethink how to inspire and entertain in our rapidly-changing world. Enter “Stripped Down”, a unique experience that brings audiences closer to the boys than ever before; an intimate evening packed with breathtaking dancing, deeply personal storytelling, and world class showmanship true to the Chmerkovskiy name.