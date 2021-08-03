Cancel
Economy

Tesla Coming To Singapore (Video)

By Johnna Crider
CleanTechnica
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNash, aka Tesla in the Gong, has shared a detailed look at Tesla’s entry into Singapore, including a walkthrough of the Tesla Design Studio for the country, which has been live since February 2021. In the video, Nash goes over the three versions of Tesla’s Model 3 sedans, top features,...

cleantechnica.com

