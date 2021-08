In addition to being a polite and well-mannered sixteen year old rising junior at Saucon Valley High School, Liam Scrivanich is a talented wrestler for the Panthers. Last year as a sophomore during the 2020-2021 high school wrestling season, Liam quietly crept into the spotlight as a PIAA state qualifier in the 160-pound weight class. Although he went two-and-out with his first trip to states, Liam continued to refine and develop his craft throughout the spring and early summer. Last week his efforts reaped reward as Scrivanich earned himself the trip to the top of a podium in Fargo, North Dakota. Liam willed his way to beat the rest of the 160-pound field and become the 2021 U16 National Champion in Greco-Roman wrestling.