Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Madden NFL 22: Ratings for Every Chicago Bears Player

By Michael Allardyce
Posted by 
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMadden ratings for every Bears player originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Football season is right around the corner and that means the release of Madden 22. The Chicago Bears' overall rating is a 79, ranking the team 21st in the game. The Bears' overall rating is carried by their...

www.nbcchicago.com

Comments / 0

NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
57K+
Followers
36K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#The Chicago Bears#Wr#Hb#Lg#Lt#Lolb#Fs#Le 68#Ss#Cb#Le 61
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Johnson’s Surprising Admission

The 1990s Dallas Cowboys are one of the greatest teams in NFL history, but they could have been even greater if not for the tumultuous relationship between owner Jerry Jones and head coach Jimmy Johnson. The Cowboys won two Super Bowls with Johnson – and one more in the 1990s...
NFLNOLA.com

Saints QB Jameis Winston 'devastated' after hearing Michael Thomas' surgery news

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston didn't hide his feelings Saturday as they pertained to star receiver Michael Thomas. Thomas — who would have been a main target for both Winston and quarterback Taysom Hill during their battle for the starting spot — needed ankle surgery in June and could very well be out for a lengthy amount of time as he recovers.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Madden NFL 22 rating revealed for Eagles’ QB Jalen Hurts

As NFL training camps open up all around the league, players and fans of the sport are also excited about the looming release of ‘Madden NFL 22′. During a recent reveal of Madden ratings for players who switched teams, Jalen Hurts landed behind Carson Wentz with a 71 overall rating. Wentz has a rating of 72 to start his first season in Indianapolis with Frank Reich and the Colts.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Fans React To Troy Aikman’s Honest Admission

Troy Aikman spent his entire career playing for the Dallas Cowboys, but the Hall of Fame quarterback doesn’t hold back when discussing his old team. Earlier this weekend, Aikman expressed some doubt regarding Dak Prescott’s injury status. “The Cowboys are downplaying it, but I think when your franchise quarterback is...
NFLCBS Sports

Tom Brady lashes out at 'ignorant' NFL players and here's what set off the Buccaneers quarterback

It's not often you hear Tom Brady lash out at every player in the NFL, but that's exactly what he did on Thursday. The Buccaneers quarterback referred to NFL players as "ignorant" and it seems the thing that set him off was the release of Forbes' annual list of the NFL's most valuable franchises. Brady seemed to be especially irritated by the fact that the salary cap went down this year even though the NFL's 32 teams actually increased in value by an average of 14% (The overall increase was slightly surprising, but only because the NFL lost billions due to the pandemic).
Michigan StatePosted by
The Spun

Former Michigan Football Player Reportedly Dead At 36

Tragedy has reportedly struck the Michigan football family. According to reports, a former Wolverines football player has tragically passed away at the age of 36. The former Michigan defensive back reportedly passed away suddenly. Cincinnati.com confirmed the tragic news earlier this week. Northern Kentucky is mourning the loss of one...
NFLRoll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Jalen Hurts on the move?

Last night via CBS Sports, this little tidbit blew up, re: Deshaun Watson trade rumors. It’s no secret that Watson is unhappy in Houston. After enduring more sacks than any NFL quarterback the last five years, why wouldn’t he be? The Texans and their genius coaching and managerial staff (Oh, wait. Sorry. That was the same guy last season) did not prioritize offensive line personnel or efficient playcalling (and thus his health) for the first five years of his career. But, after there was a change in coaches last season, and Watson was freed from Houston’s overreliance on slow-developing play-action plays, for the first time in his career Watson left games with as clean a jersey as he was apt to get — overall Watson took 12 sacks in 11 games down the stretch, and had a 7.6% sack rate for the season (which was still far above league average).
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Michael Gallup Contract News

It doesn’t sound like the Dallas Cowboys will be working out a contract extension with wide receiver Michael Gallup. According to Dallas Morning News reporter Michael Gehlken, the Cowboys plan on letting Gallup play out the season. Of course, that’s what the Cowboys did with Dak Prescott. The end result:...
NFLchatsports.com

Davante Adams, DeAndre Hopkins, Tyreek Hill, Top WRs in Madden NFL 22 Player Ratings

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams made the Madden 99 Club for the second consecutive year as part of Madden NFL 22's ratings reveal Monday. Another #99Club for @tae15adams ud83dudc4f @Packers | #Madden22 pic.twitter.com/EBDCu9EF3C. Adams wasn't part of the initial 99 Club in last year's game—the New Orleans Saints'...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Latest Madden Ratings

On Monday, EA Sports’ Madden NFL 22 released its ratings for the top 10 receivers in the game. The list includes names you’d expect, like Davante Adams and DeAndre Hopkins. It also features one major surprise. Believe it or not, Amari Cooper made the cut. Adams got the respect he...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Starter To Reportedly Miss ‘Significant Time’

The Dallas Cowboys‘ offense reportedly took a notable hit on Thursday night. Dallas lost to Pittsburgh, 16-3, in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game on Thursday evening. The Cowboys reportedly lost a key member of their offense in the process. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, Cowboys starting...
NFLchatsports.com

Zach Wilson’s ‘Madden NFL 22’ overall rating revealed

Well, Zach Wilson isn’t exactly Nostradamus after all. The New York Jets rookie quarterback’s bold Madden NFL 22 ratings prediction over two months ago has crashed. In mid-May, Wilson confidently predicted a 90 overall rating only to find out that his virtual counterpart will carry an extremely predictable 75 overall rating into this year’s version of the game.
NFLallfans.co

Randy Moss, Tom Brady, Adrian Peterson and Others Send Congratulatory Messages To Steve Hutchinson

Teammates and colleagues throughout Steve Hutchinson’s career send congratulatory messages for him on the night of his Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement. #MinnesotaVikings #Vikings #NFL #MN #Football #Skol Subscribe to the Minnesota Vikings YT Channel: https://goo.gl/VTGqAS For more Vikings videos: https://goo.gl/f9Ppj3 For more Vikings action: http://www.vikings.com/ Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/minnesotavik… Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Vikings Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vikings/ Follow us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@vikings Get the App: https://apple.co/2uPFQkP Subscribe to our podcasts: https://apple.co/36BX1on.
NFLFakeTeams

2021 Fantasy Football: 3 Running backs to target

It was a busy week in real life for yours truly, but that just means you get an extended look at fantasy football this week. Who doesn’t like talking about fantasy football on a fine Saturday afternoon?. Be sure to check out RB Week in all its glory, and circle...

Comments / 0

Community Policy